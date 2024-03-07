Thailand to offer incentives, targets THB1 bn investment from foreign filmmakers

Jaturon Phakdeewanich, director-general of the Department of Tourism, said that the Thailand Film Office would take part in the upcoming Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (HK Filmart 2024) from March 11 to 14.

At this year’s event, the Department of Tourism will set up a Content Thailand booth with the ministries of Culture and Commerce to promote the Thai film and television industry and persuade foreign movie production teams to Thailand.

Jaturon said that the Department of Tourism would present information about filming locations and multiple incentive measures offered to foreign filmmaking crews, including 20% cash rebate.

“At HK Filmart 2024, the Department of Tourism has set a target of more than 1 billion baht from foreign film production groups, especially those from China and Hong Kong SAR. This will help stimulate the Thai economy, create more jobs for Thai film crews, and promote Thailand’s tourist attractions appearing in the movies,” he said.