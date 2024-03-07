Thailand to offer incentives, targets THB1 bn investment from foreign filmmakers
Thailand aims to draw over 1 billion baht in investment from foreign filmmakers this year with multiple incentives for shooting their movies in Thailand, a senior official said on Thursday.
Jaturon Phakdeewanich, director-general of the Department of Tourism, said that the Thailand Film Office would take part in the upcoming Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (HK Filmart 2024) from March 11 to 14.
At this year’s event, the Department of Tourism will set up a Content Thailand booth with the ministries of Culture and Commerce to promote the Thai film and television industry and persuade foreign movie production teams to Thailand.
Jaturon said that the Department of Tourism would present information about filming locations and multiple incentive measures offered to foreign filmmaking crews, including 20% cash rebate.
“At HK Filmart 2024, the Department of Tourism has set a target of more than 1 billion baht from foreign film production groups, especially those from China and Hong Kong SAR. This will help stimulate the Thai economy, create more jobs for Thai film crews, and promote Thailand’s tourist attractions appearing in the movies,” he said.
Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council for the 28th year, Filmart 2024 is Asia’s largest film and TV rights market. The event is targeted to engage some 750 exhibitors from Hong Kong, mainland China and around the globe.
Along with being the ultimate platform for Chinese content, Filmart 2024 explores exciting global entertainment content from the European Union, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Variety.com reported.
The Thailand Film Office, which is part of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Department of Tourism, supports and facilitates foreign film production teams in Thailand and acts as an information centre for foreign film production crews.
The agency is empowered to grant permits for filmmaking in Thailand while monitoring to ensure that such filmmaking has no negative impact on Thailand’s image. It also participates in international film festivals to promote Thailand as a filming location and persuade filmmakers to use locally available film production services, such as equipment and film crews.