Women workers call for protection from violence, discrimination
A group of female workers filed a petition to the government on Friday, calling for protection against violence and discrimination, as well as more welfare.
The rally of labour unions and women’s networks outside Government House in Bangkok’s Dusit district also marks this year’s International Women’s Day.
The group’s demands to the government were:
1. The government should approve a 180-day maternity leave with wages paid, and allow couples to take at least a 30-day leave to care for their children. Also, the government should offer appropriate welfare for all mothers and children.
2. The government and Labour Ministry should ensure that employers strictly follow the laws to protect the welfare of all workers.
3. The government should suspend policies, laws and traditions that discriminate against women and LGBTQ+. Policies needing suspension include pre-employment pregnancy testing, criminalising those seeking abortions, and stigmatising sex workers.
4. The government should make it a priority to quickly address sexual abuse, family violence, hatred towards women and LGBTQ+ people, as well as other kinds of violence.
5. The government and employers should offer menstrual leave of at least two days per month, and offer leave to obtain reproduction health services such as abortion, birth control, pregnancy testing, prenatal care and transgender services.
6. The government and employers should allocate budget to offer free sanitary pads, extend reproduction health services, and build public toilets that meet hygienic standards.
The group also urged the government to include anti-sexual violence and gender equality in the national agenda to ensure fairness among people.
Labour union representative Timaporn Charoensuk said Parliament’s move to consider maternity leave brings hope among workers.
She does not expect to get the entire proposed maximum of a 180-day leave, but expects to get an extension beyond the current of 98 days, which is insufficient to take care of children.
Another representative, Chonthita Kraisrikul, said she was disappointed with the police’s move to prevent the group from getting close to Government House, and emphasised that the demands being made are reasonable and should be granted to women workers.