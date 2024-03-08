Women workers call for protection from violence, discrimination

The group’s demands to the government were:

1. The government should approve a 180-day maternity leave with wages paid, and allow couples to take at least a 30-day leave to care for their children. Also, the government should offer appropriate welfare for all mothers and children.

2. The government and Labour Ministry should ensure that employers strictly follow the laws to protect the welfare of all workers.

3. The government should suspend policies, laws and traditions that discriminate against women and LGBTQ+. Policies needing suspension include pre-employment pregnancy testing, criminalising those seeking abortions, and stigmatising sex workers.

4. The government should make it a priority to quickly address sexual abuse, family violence, hatred towards women and LGBTQ+ people, as well as other kinds of violence.

5. The government and employers should offer menstrual leave of at least two days per month, and offer leave to obtain reproduction health services such as abortion, birth control, pregnancy testing, prenatal care and transgender services.

6. The government and employers should allocate budget to offer free sanitary pads, extend reproduction health services, and build public toilets that meet hygienic standards.

The group also urged the government to include anti-sexual violence and gender equality in the national agenda to ensure fairness among people.