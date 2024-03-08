‘Dragon Ball’ creator dies at age 68
Akira Toriyama, the Japanese manga artist who created the popular series “Dragon Ball”, has died. He was 68.
Japanese media, citing his publisher Shueisha Inc’s announcement released on Friday, reported that Toriyama died last Friday (March 1) from an acute subdural hematoma.
This refers to a blood clot that develops between the surface of the brain and the dura mater, the brain's tough outer covering, usually due to the stretching and tearing of veins on the brain's surface. These veins rupture when a head injury suddenly jolts or shakes the brain.
“Funeral services were already held and attended by close relatives,” Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.
The Dragon Ball Official account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which has more than 624,000 followers, on Friday posted a statement from Bird Studio, a manga and design production house created by Toriyama.
The statement, dated March 8, disclosed the manga artist’s death and its cause. It also asked fans to refrain from conducting interviews with Toriyama’s family, citing his wish for privacy.
“It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world,” the studio said.
“Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come,” it added.
Toriyama, born in Nagoya in 1955, broke into the comic book world in the early 1980s with Dr Slump, which tells the story of a little girl robot called Arale and her scientist creator, but Dragon Ball became his most famous work, BBC reported.
Dragon Ball inspired fan fiction writers and cosplayers who style their hair like the characters' sharp and pointed locks. The cartoon version has been dubbed in numerous languages and Dragon Ball action figures are a staple in toy stores from Japan to China and Southeast Asia.