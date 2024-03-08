‘Dragon Ball’ creator dies at age 68

Japanese media, citing his publisher Shueisha Inc’s announcement released on Friday, reported that Toriyama died last Friday (March 1) from an acute subdural hematoma.

This refers to a blood clot that develops between the surface of the brain and the dura mater, the brain's tough outer covering, usually due to the stretching and tearing of veins on the brain's surface. These veins rupture when a head injury suddenly jolts or shakes the brain.

“Funeral services were already held and attended by close relatives,” Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

The Dragon Ball Official account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which has more than 624,000 followers, on Friday posted a statement from Bird Studio, a manga and design production house created by Toriyama.

The statement, dated March 8, disclosed the manga artist’s death and its cause. It also asked fans to refrain from conducting interviews with Toriyama’s family, citing his wish for privacy.