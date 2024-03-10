People behind forest fires will face strict legal action, warns Patcharawat

At the meeting on Sunday, the minister adjusted the deployment of troops to combat forest fires, and also implemented a “forest closure” policy, prohibiting individuals from entering conservation and national reserve forested areas. Strict legal action will be taken against violators, while all agencies will be required to operate with precision, speed, timeliness and efficiency.

He said there has been a dramatic rise in forest fires and all agencies must urgently implement measures to address the PM2.5 fine dust pollution crisis immediately.