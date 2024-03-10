People behind forest fires will face strict legal action, warns Patcharawat
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Pol General Patcharawat Wongsuwan met forestry agencies in charge of 17 provinces in the North to put in place stringent measures to combat forest fires.
At the meeting on Sunday, the minister adjusted the deployment of troops to combat forest fires, and also implemented a “forest closure” policy, prohibiting individuals from entering conservation and national reserve forested areas. Strict legal action will be taken against violators, while all agencies will be required to operate with precision, speed, timeliness and efficiency.
He said there has been a dramatic rise in forest fires and all agencies must urgently implement measures to address the PM2.5 fine dust pollution crisis immediately.
He also ordered immediate, comprehensive actions in 11 conservation forests, 10 reserve forests as well as areas where farmers continue setting fire to farm waste in the 17 provinces. The measures to be put in place are:
• Adjusting the firefighting strategy by employing a combination of surveillance points on the ground, patrolling, deploying forces and aerial firefighting.
• Monitoring hotspots constantly and using military, government and network forces at both ground and aerial levels. Prioritising the safety of personnel and refraining from deploying untrained volunteers.
• Supporting and integrating efforts, as well as aligning with a provincial operational centre where the provincial governor serves as the central coordinating authority.
• Implementing a “forest closure” policy, prohibiting individuals from entering forested areas where the situation is critical. Taking strict action against violators, elevating protection levels and prosecuting those involved in setting off fires.
• Coordinating with local authorities in agricultural areas to monitor and control the occurrence of fires. Acting promptly to regulate and suppress any outbreaks.
• Communicating widely and promptly disseminating information about PM2.5 pollution. Boosting public awareness, ensuring adherence to guidelines and underscoring the need for all agencies to respond to situations with precision, speed, timeliness and prioritising safety.