Five crew bodies remain missing as HTMS Sukhothai mission ends: Navy

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) joined with its US counterpart to find the missing crew from the US-built corvette that sank in the Gulf of Thailand in December 2022.

Admiral Chatchai Thongsaard, Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Fleet, said the joint mission begun on February 22 had resulted in the salvage of 58 items of physical evidence, including a CCTV camera recording device. The items should help in determining the true cause of the ship’s sinking, said Chatchai.

The RTN expected to announce the cause of the ship’s sinking within a month, he said, adding that the new evidence should be sufficient to draw a conclusion without having to raise the whole ship from the seabed.

Chatchai said divers from the RTN and the US Navy, who were in Thailand to join this year’s Cobra Gold military exercise, had explored every accessible room and cabin of the ship without finding the bodies the five missing crew members. The search included the ship’s bridge, command centre room, commander’s room, radio room, ward room, engine room, radar room, chart room, and hallways.

The diving crews were successful in decommissioning three armaments on the ship, namely harpoon guided missiles, torpedoes, and communication devices, said Chatchai.