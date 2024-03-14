Potash mines still stalled as Ministry awaits Thai fertiliser

The move would not only generate income from fertiliser exports but would also reduce production costs for Thai farmers, said Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul on Wednesday.

“Thai-made potash fertiliser would also give farmers and fertiliser sellers peace of mind when situations arise overseas that could affect the global fertiliser price and supplies, such as wars, ensuring that they will always have an adequate supply of fertilisers,” she said.

Potash contains soluble potassium, a crucial addition to agricultural fertiliser. It ensures proper maturation in a plant by improving overall health, root strength, disease resistance, and yield rates.

The current potash mining concessions were given to three companies several years ago to operate in Chaiyaphum, Udon Thani, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces. However, the companies have yet to start mining due to a lack of funding, among other problems.

The issue was raised while Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the mine site in Udon Thani in January. After learning of the problem, the premier had tasked the Industry Ministry to push for the start of potash mining.

“The ministry has been assisting concessionaires to find investors as well as helping them in setting up the operation,” said Pimpatra.

“So far, several foreign investment groups have shown interest, and we are studying legal requirements to allow foreign direct investment under the concession contract”.