Potash mines still stalled as Ministry awaits Thai fertiliser
The Industry Ministry is pushing for three potash mines in Thailand to start operations as soon as possible in a bid to enable the country to produce its own brand of potash fertilisers.
The move would not only generate income from fertiliser exports but would also reduce production costs for Thai farmers, said Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul on Wednesday.
“Thai-made potash fertiliser would also give farmers and fertiliser sellers peace of mind when situations arise overseas that could affect the global fertiliser price and supplies, such as wars, ensuring that they will always have an adequate supply of fertilisers,” she said.
Potash contains soluble potassium, a crucial addition to agricultural fertiliser. It ensures proper maturation in a plant by improving overall health, root strength, disease resistance, and yield rates.
The current potash mining concessions were given to three companies several years ago to operate in Chaiyaphum, Udon Thani, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces. However, the companies have yet to start mining due to a lack of funding, among other problems.
The issue was raised while Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the mine site in Udon Thani in January. After learning of the problem, the premier had tasked the Industry Ministry to push for the start of potash mining.
“The ministry has been assisting concessionaires to find investors as well as helping them in setting up the operation,” said Pimpatra.
“So far, several foreign investment groups have shown interest, and we are studying legal requirements to allow foreign direct investment under the concession contract”.
A reliable source at the ministry said the potash mine in Chaiyaphum covers an area of 9,700 rai (1,552 hectares) in Bamnet Narong district, with an estimated deposit of 17.3 million tonnes. The concession was given to Asean Potash Chaiyaphum Plc in 2015. The company is currently undergoing a debt restructuring.
The mine in Udon Thani spans some 26,000 rai (4,160 hectares) across Prachaksinlapakhom and Muang districts, with estimated deposits amounting to 23.7 million tonnes. The concession was given to Asia Pacific Potash Corporation in 2022, but the company has not yet found joint investors.
Thai Kali Ltd was allowed to mine in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Dan Khunthod district in 2015, but has not succeeded in boring an angled tunnel toward the potash deposit, which is estimated at 2.2 million tonnes. Thai Kali is currently applying to change the mining plan to allow boring of a vertical tunnel instead.