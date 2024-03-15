Microsoft chief’s scheduled trip to Bangkok and region next week postponed

This will result in the indefinite postponement of the “Microsoft Build: AI Day” event previously scheduled to be held in Bangkok on March 21.

“We are doing our utmost in preparing to reschedule the event and will inform you of the details as soon as possible,” Microsoft Thailand said in a statement released on Friday.

No reason was given as to why the event needed to be pushed back to a later date. And it was unclear on Friday whether the Microsoft chief would still make an appearance on the new date.

Nadella was previously scheduled to visit Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta during his Southeast Asian tour from March 19-21 to attend separate AI Day events.

In Bangkok, the Microsoft chief was also expected to meet with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Srettha had met Nadella during his visit to the US to attend the APEC Summit in November.

At the “Microsoft Build: AI Day” event originally planned at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Nadella was expected to give the keynote speech about the new era of artificial intelligence, according to the Microsoft website.