Cultural significance of Muay Thai celebrated with a new set of stamps

Danan Suphatthaphan, president of Thailand Post Co Ltd, said the company had collaborated with the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) to design the five commemorative stamps celebrating the sport as Thailand’s cultural power.

The stamps represent the five basic principles of Muay Thai – honour, tradition, respect, excellence and fair play, Danan said.

The stamps, each priced at 5 baht, come in five colours – blue, yellow, black, green and red.

For instance, the green stamp representing Muay Thai’s principle of “excellence” features a design depicting the Thai proverb: “Two tigers cannot live in the same cave” or there can only be one winner. The black stamp, meanwhile, represents the concept of “respect”, which is depicted by a graphic of two palms pressed together in a “wai” gesture referring to boxers’ practice of paying homage to their teachers.

The stamps were made available from Friday for 25 baht per set of five, while the collectors’ envelopes are going for 41 baht each. They are available at all post offices across the country as well as through the Thailand Post application or website, www.thailandpostmart.com.

Thailand Post, previously part of the Communications Authority of Thailand until 2003, is a state enterprise providing postal services across the country.

The Culture Ministry has given Muay Thai national cultural heritage recognition and plans to have it listed as an intangible cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).