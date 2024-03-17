State dept warns tourists in Trang island to stay away from exposed sea fan corals
Visitors to Koh Sukorn in Trang province are being advised to stay away from the big red “sea fan” corals that have been exposed due to low sea levels.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said on Saturday that approaching the coral will affect the marine ecosystem.
In a Facebook post, the department explained that this variety of coral is considered a living creature that extends is tentacles to catch plankton drifting past. Sea fans also offer habitat for small aquatic animals and like many other coral species, they can take over 100 years to grow, it said.
“Hence, disturbing sea fans and their habitat by touching, trampling or spreading sediment will affect their wellbeing,” the department said, adding that this will affect the marine ecosystem.
Sea fans are at risk because they are often used to decorate fish tanks, make accessories or even used as material for Chinese traditional medicine.
The department also pointed out that sea fans are part of the preserved species list under Thailand's Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, which bans possessing, trading or smuggling of these corals.
People caught smuggling or trading sea fans can face up to 10 years in prison and/or 1 million baht in fines, or four years in prison and/or 500,000 baht fine for possessing the coral without permission.