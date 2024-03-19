Call for legal action as airline refuses to let wheelchair user board flight
A wheelchair user wrote to the Lawyers Council of Thailand, calling for legal action against an unnamed airline for not letting him board a flight to Chiang Rai.
Krisana Lalai, chairman of the Civilisation Foundation for All People, called on the council on Monday to take steps to prevent discrimination against people with disability or those whose mobility is impaired.
He said that an airline flying out of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport had not let him board its 6.30am flight to Chiang Rai on February 1. He said he had to fly to Chiang Rai and then travel by car to Phayao to meet the provincial governor there. He said this was the first time ever he has faced this problem with an airline.
“An official told me that the airline does not have a policy to take care of wheelchair users who cannot walk,” he said.
He added that the airline staff refused to let him board the flight even though he assured them that he had five colleagues with him, who were ready to help him.
Krisana said he was shocked by this behaviour, saying that discrimination against persons with disabilities should not take place in Thailand.
He also pointed out that this issue could have an impact on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy to promote Thailand as a tourism hub, as well as the country’s image among foreigners.
“I seek the Lawyers Council of Thailand’s help in tackling this violation of human rights and to prevent a repeat of such incidents,” he added.
Meanwhile, the council president Wichien Chubthaisong said every person with disabilities should receive equal protection of human rights and liberties under the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.
He said the council will establish a working team to help Krisana with the legal procedure.
“No airline can deny offering services to people with disabilities,” he said, adding that the airline involved in this case will face legal action for violating a person’s rights.
Sonthipong Mongkolsawat, deputy chairman of the council's committee for the rights of people with disabilities, said that anybody who feels discriminated against due to their physical challenges can file a complaint with the committee.
According to the Air Navigation Act stipulation, airlines that refuse to take care of persons with disabilities can face a fine of 50,000 to 500,000 baht, he added.