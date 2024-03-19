RTAF plans to use knowledge learned from Cope Tiger to become an ‘unbeatable’ force

Speaking to reporters at the training grounds, Songwit said the exercises this year focus on large-scale fighting and security keeping, as well as analysis of aerial photos.

The commander added that the arrival of J-35 fighter jets proved that the US-Thailand friendship is close and strong.

Songwit added that information gleaned from the training exercises will be used to draft a development plan for the armed forces to be enforced from 2028 to 2037.

This development plan will make the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) “unbeatable”, he added.

As for RTAF’s request to purchase a fleet of F-35 jets from the US, Songwit said the air force is still determining how many new fleets of fighter jets it will need to replace ageing ones.

Group Captain Anon Jarusombat, who is directing the training on the Thai side, said this joint training gave all three air forces a good chance to exchange knowledge and strengthen ties for the sake of regional security.

Anon added that the exercises this year are being held under the theme of “Friendship Blue Sky”.

Singapore’s Colonel Sebastian Chai said he has participated in the joint exercise several times over the past 10 years, and that Thailand is the perfect venue as it can host all sorts of operations.

He said the knowledge the Singaporean air force has gained from its US and Thai counterparts will help forge closer ties.

Meanwhile, US training director Colonel Jeffery D Shulman said this was the first time he has joined Cope Tiger, though he has participated in the annual Cobra Gold exercises.

He said he allowed junior air force pilots to participate because he believes they will learn a lot from this training. He added that the exercise would involve coordinated flights of some 50 to 60 jets covering a distance of about 320 kilometres.

Shulman also commended the RTAF for being one of the most efficient and professional air forces, adding that his troops were very impressed by the RTAF’s hospitality.