6 suspects arrested over Narathiwat armed robberies, ISOC promises transparency
Six Narathiwat natives were arrested on Saturday morning in connection with two armed robberies on March 11.
In a joint operation by police, military, and rangers from Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, the six men were picked up from different locations in the southern border province, a security source said.
The suspects were identified as Ruslam Hayiwadeng, Ruzlan Maeroh, Makaru Dawo, Marowi Tahu, Muhamadsori Uma, and Muhammad Duraso.
Three of the suspects will be interrogated at the 46th Ranger Forces Regiment in Narathiwat and the last three at the 41st Ranger Forces Regiment in Yala, the source said.
The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC)’s Region 4 Forward Command has instructed officials to explain to the suspects’ families that their cases would be treated with transparency in line with the legal procedure and human rights principle, ISOC spokesman Colonel Ekwarit Chobchuphon said on Saturday.
He said that under a special security law in force in the southern border region, relevant authorities are empowered to interrogate suspects in security-related cases at designated interrogation centres.
The arrests were made in connection with two suspected insurgent attacks in Narathiwat on March 11. In the first incident, 10 armed assailants robbed a pickup truck belonging to the company Haad Thip Plc in Chanae district. In the other incident, three armed men robbed a construction materials store in Rangae district.
ISOC’s Region 4 Forward Command has urged local residents to report any suspicious insurgent movements in their area by calling the 4th Army Area commander at 061 173 2999, the command’s 1341 hotline, or any of its local taskforces at any time of the day.