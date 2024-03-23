6 suspects arrested over Narathiwat armed robberies, ISOC promises transparency

In a joint operation by police, military, and rangers from Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, the six men were picked up from different locations in the southern border province, a security source said.

The suspects were identified as Ruslam Hayiwadeng, Ruzlan Maeroh, Makaru Dawo, Marowi Tahu, Muhamadsori Uma, and Muhammad Duraso.

Three of the suspects will be interrogated at the 46th Ranger Forces Regiment in Narathiwat and the last three at the 41st Ranger Forces Regiment in Yala, the source said.

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC)’s Region 4 Forward Command has instructed officials to explain to the suspects’ families that their cases would be treated with transparency in line with the legal procedure and human rights principle, ISOC spokesman Colonel Ekwarit Chobchuphon said on Saturday.

He said that under a special security law in force in the southern border region, relevant authorities are empowered to interrogate suspects in security-related cases at designated interrogation centres.



