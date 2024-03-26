Civil Court orders Bangkok cop to pay 27.3m baht to parents of eye doctor he ran over

The lawsuit also said it was RTP’s duty to manage traffic and ensure the safety of pedestrians.

The court, however, disagreed, saying that Norawich was the sole person responsible for the doctor’s death. Also, it said, Norawich’s direct commanders were responsible for his behaviour, and they had taken all the steps necessary to ensure he observed traffic laws.

The court also said it was the local administration’s duty to oversee traffic management, not the duty of RTP.

The court awarded 331,230 baht as funeral costs and a compensation of 13.5 million baht to each parent.

It the compensation was calculated based on the parents’ potential lifespan and the money the doctor would have earned if she were still alive. The parents are now both 64 years old and the court believes they will live for at least another 15 years.

The court has also ordered Norawich to pay a 5% per annum interest on all three amounts from January 21, 2022, until the entire compensation has been paid off.

In January this year, the Appeals Court also took a tough stance against the accused. Norawich had initially been sentenced to just one year and 15 days, but on Wednesday, the Appeals Court increased his sentence to 10 years and two months in response to an appeal filed by Waraluck’s family.

The RTP announced that if the Supreme Court retains a guilty verdict, he will be fired from police service.