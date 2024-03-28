Pita wins top kudos at People Awards, ‘Cullen and Jung’ also scores
South Korean YouTubers “Cullen and Jung” and former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroernrat were among the recipients of the People Award 2024, an annual recognition event held for the sixth consecutive year by online publisher The People.
Held under the concept of "People Go Beyond", the award aims to raise the awareness and recognition of outstanding individuals and corporations that have created a positive impact on Thai society and the environment, said Anant Lerpradit, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The People.
At a ceremony to announce the award winners on Wednesday, Anant said 10 individuals were this year selected by editors as recipients of the People Award based on their leadership, contribution, and commitment to create change and achieve positive impacts in their respective fields.
The People also accepted votes from its readers for the “Most Popular of The Year” and “Corporate of The Year” awards. Former Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroernrat won the Most Popular of The Year title due to his reformist political campaign, which drove the party to win the most MP seats in the May 2023 general election.
The 10 recipients of the People Awards 2024 were:
- Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine biologist and professor at Kasetsart University, who has dedicated his life to the conservation of marine resources and wildlife
- Thananon Patinyasakdikul, an IT influencer and owner of “9arm” YouTube channel
- Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, the CEO of WHA Corporation, a leading logistics operator
- Jiraporn Kuhakan, a frontline video reporter at Reuters.
- Yutthana Boonaom, the creator and organiser of several music festivals in Thailand
- Wit Sittivaekin, a news reporter and host of the 8-Minute History documentary programme
- Sombat Bunngam-anong, a political activist and former president of the Mirror Foundation
- Thiti Srinual, the director of hit film “Undertaker”, Thailand’s highest grossing film of 2023 at over 700 million baht
- Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit, gold Olympic medalist and 12 time World Taekwondo Grand Prix champion
- Park Kideuk and Jung Kyungtae, South Korean YouTubers behind “Cullen and Jung”, who helped popularise eco-tourism in Thailand
The four recipients of Corporate of The Year awards were:
- Muang Thai Insurance Plc, in the Social Contribution category
- Successmore Being Plc, in the Beyond Success for Life category
- Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group, in the Best Medical Healthcare Brand category
- Areeya Property Plc, in the Creative Thinking Design for Living category.