Pita wins top kudos at People Awards, ‘Cullen and Jung’ also scores

Held under the concept of "People Go Beyond", the award aims to raise the awareness and recognition of outstanding individuals and corporations that have created a positive impact on Thai society and the environment, said Anant Lerpradit, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The People.

At a ceremony to announce the award winners on Wednesday, Anant said 10 individuals were this year selected by editors as recipients of the People Award based on their leadership, contribution, and commitment to create change and achieve positive impacts in their respective fields.

The People also accepted votes from its readers for the “Most Popular of The Year” and “Corporate of The Year” awards. Former Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroernrat won the Most Popular of The Year title due to his reformist political campaign, which drove the party to win the most MP seats in the May 2023 general election.