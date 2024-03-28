Thai equal marriage bill a victory for LGBTQA+ all over the world, says Pita
The successful passing of the bill on equal marriage by the House of Representatives on Wednesday was not just a victory for the LGBTQA+ community in Thailand but all over the world," former Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said during an Inter Parliamentary Union meeting in Switzerland.
Pita made the remarks before Thailand had taken a historic step towards bolstering societal equality. The equal marriage bill sailed through the second and third readings in the House of Representatives with overwhelming support from members of Parliament.
The bill allows people of all genders to marry legally. It has to go through the Senate and get the royal seal of approval before it becomes a law.