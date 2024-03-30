NACC chief wants high-ranking tax officials, police to declare their assets

These high-risk agencies include the Revenue Department, Excise Department, and Royal Thai Police, NACC president Pol General Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit said on Friday, adding that the move would further help ensure transparency in government administration as well as law enforcement.

Watcharapol was speaking at a seminar to raise understanding of legislative officials in submitting asset reports, hosted by King Prajadhipok's Institute in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Senate and NACC.

Watcharapol pointed out that the current law requires holders of political positions, judiciary officials, and high ranking government officials to report their assets and liabilities, as well as of their spouse and children not yet of legal age to the NACC before taking the office.

“Submitting asset lists is one of the measures to screen position holders and prevent them from using their position and power for corruption,” he said. “After inspection, the NACC will publish the lists for the public, allowing them to help look for irregularities, thus effectively making everyone a potential whistleblower.”

Watcharapol added that with the expansion in the scope of the law, the NACC would ensure that it assigns enough personnel to investigate the submitted asset lists to ensure transparency in all processes.