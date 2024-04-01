Most of Thailand to bake in the heat but heavy rain for the South
With extreme heat forecast to affect several areas of the northern, northeastern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok, from today, the meteorological department is warning against working or engaging in outdoor activities for an extended period.
Bangkok will face temperatures of 40°C while the North is likely to record 42°C.
Southerly and southeasterly winds continue to prevail over the lower northeastern, central and eastern regions causing scattered thunderstorms in some areas.
Ten provinces in the South, meanwhile, will experience heavy rainfall, covering about 20% of the area. Wave height is expected to exceed 1 metre.