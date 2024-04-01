PM’s donation to Mirror Foundation to help control forest fires

The reason we are lending the drones rather than buying and giving them to forest fire control personnel is that if the drones are damaged, malfunction, or need maintenance beyond the repair deadline, the Mirror Foundation will immediately take responsibility for these expenses. This ensures that they are ready for use at all times.

After we stated the donation would be used to purchase drones, this donor increased the donation amount from 50,000 baht to 127,000 baht to support this mission.

Yesterday, the donor sent a representative to deliver a cheque for 127,000 baht to the Mirror Foundation. The details on the check specify the owner of the account as Mr Srettha Thavisin.