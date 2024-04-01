PM’s donation to Mirror Foundation to help control forest fires
The Mirror Foundation has announced that it will use the 120,000 baht donation from the Prime Minister to purchase thermal imaging drones for forest fire control personnel to borrow.
The Mirror Foundation posted a picture of a cash cheque drawn on Siam Commercial Bank, with Srettha Thavisin's name, along with the message: “Earlier this month, a donor contacted us wanting to give the Mirror Foundation a sum of 50,000 baht for us to use in social missions as deemed appropriate",
We informed the donor that this money would be used by the foundation to buy heat-sensing drones that we would lend to volunteer teams fighting forests. This is because drones act as the eyes of the volunteer forest fire extinguishing teams. Providing accurate fire coordinates so that teams can fight forest fires effectively is necessary and in great demand.
The reason we are lending the drones rather than buying and giving them to forest fire control personnel is that if the drones are damaged, malfunction, or need maintenance beyond the repair deadline, the Mirror Foundation will immediately take responsibility for these expenses. This ensures that they are ready for use at all times.
After we stated the donation would be used to purchase drones, this donor increased the donation amount from 50,000 baht to 127,000 baht to support this mission.
Yesterday, the donor sent a representative to deliver a cheque for 127,000 baht to the Mirror Foundation. The details on the check specify the owner of the account as Mr Srettha Thavisin.
Thank you, Prime Minister Srettha, for the salary donation to the Mirror Foundation. This coming Monday, the new thermal imaging drone will be sent to support the forest fire control mission in the northern region.
And we are pleased to name the drone the "Prime Minister Srettha Drone."
The Mirror Foundation founded in 1991 is a non-governmental organisation that aims to help hilltribe people with such issues as citizenship, drug abuse, erosion of culture, and the trafficking of women and children.