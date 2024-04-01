Transport minister vows to pay cost difference to struggling contractors soon

He added that a discussion with the Budget Bureau has resulted in a decision to use the central fund to pay K compensations in a few months.

Meanwhile, Sarawut Songwilai, director-general of the Highway Department, said ITD has been working on two construction projects for his department worth a combined 4.2 billion baht. They are:

• The 3rd phase of elevated highway No 35 from Thonburi to Pak Thor or a 1.65-kilometre elevated road from Bang Khunthien in Bangkok to Ekkachai in Samut Sakhon. This project is worth 2.49 billion baht. Sarawut said his department gave ITD 24 million baht on March 13 after it handed over the 36th part of project on March 5.

• The 7th part of motorway No 82, covering 1.44km from Ekkachai to Ban Praew, is worth 1.868 billion baht. As the project came to a standstill due to the Covid pandemic, its deadline has been extended to June 14 next year.

Separately, Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) governor Surachet Laophulsuk said the ITD had won a contract for the third phase of the Phra Ram III-Dao Khanong-Outer Ring Road expressway. The third phase covers 5km from Bang Pakok Hospital to the Dao Khanong expressway gate.

Surachate said the EXAT did not owe ITD any funds and had paid for all jobs completed.