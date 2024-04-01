Publishers from 9 countries showcase their bestsellers at QSNCC book fair

Duangporn Sutthisomboon, vice president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), said the 22nd Bangkok International Book Fair and the 52nd Thailand Book Fair are being held simultaneously at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre until April 8. The fairs opened on Thursday.

Some 11 publishers from countries like Britain, Taiwan, Japan, China and Ukraine have set up 18 booths at the fair. When asked what had brought them to Thailand, many of the publishers said they believe Thai readers prefer real books to e-books.

Duangporn said many Thai parents also like shopping for English-language books for their children, and the prices are the fair are far cheaper.