Publishers from 9 countries showcase their bestsellers at QSNCC book fair
Thais and foreigners have been flocking to check out the offerings at this year’s Bangkok International Book Fair, where 11 publishers from nine countries are showcasing their bestsellers.
Duangporn Sutthisomboon, vice president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), said the 22nd Bangkok International Book Fair and the 52nd Thailand Book Fair are being held simultaneously at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre until April 8. The fairs opened on Thursday.
Some 11 publishers from countries like Britain, Taiwan, Japan, China and Ukraine have set up 18 booths at the fair. When asked what had brought them to Thailand, many of the publishers said they believe Thai readers prefer real books to e-books.
Duangporn said many Thai parents also like shopping for English-language books for their children, and the prices are the fair are far cheaper.
Meanwhile, the booth of a Taiwanese publisher captured a lot of attention from Thais because it was selling children’s books in both Thai and Mandarin. These dual-language books were also illustrated by Thai cartoonists.
The publisher said the publication of these dual-language books was funded by the Taiwanese government because it wanted to promote cultural exchange between the two countries.
Duangporn added that another attraction was books published in Chinese, especially boy-love novels that had been translated from Thai.
Meanwhile, a British publisher said he plans to join next year’s fair as well because the response in Thailand has been very good. He also said he will join the Bangkok Rights Fair next year to negotiate publishing rights with Thai publishers.