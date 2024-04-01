Unicef urges House of Representatives to prioritize investment in children

The discussions were held last Thursday as part of a seminar entitled “Empowering Tomorrow: The House of Representatives’ Role in Improving Investment for Children in Thailand”.

Unicef presented attendees from across the government with the latest data on the situation of women and children in Thailand. This data was drawn primarily from the 2022 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), conducted by the National Statistics Office and UNICEF. It is the largest study of its kind in Thailand, allowing better decision-making drawing on reliable and up-to-date evidence.

The Survey confirms that Thailand has made progress in many areas of child well-being, such as universal vaccinations and primary school completion, but that there are also more troubling trends, particularly in education and early childhood development. Early childhood education attendance has dropped in recent years, harming children's ability to start school ready to learn. In addition, 1 in 4 children don’t live with their parents, potentially damaging their development at this crucial early stage.

Informed by this evidence, the discussion focused on ways in which public investment can be maximized and targeted where it will be most effective in transforming children's lives and helping them realize their full potential. The panellists participating in the discussion included members of parliament from standing committees, Unicef experts, and a member of Unicef ’s Young People Advisory Board.