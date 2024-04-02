Diesel at Shell stations rises to 30.46 baht per litre now that price ceiling lifted
Shell Thailand raised its retail price for diesel to 30.49 baht per litre as soon as the government announced it was lifting the 30-baht price ceiling on Tuesday.
The government decided to lift the price ceiling on diesel after the Oil Fuel Fund recorded a deficit of 100 billion baht from the subsidy.
The 30-baht price cap was implemented last September in a bid to ease people’s financial burden and was extended every three months until it expired on March 31.
Instead of transitioning into another three-month extension, the price ceiling was lifted as of April 2.
While Shell Thailand was the first retailer to increase the price of diesel, PTT, Bang Chak, Caltex and PT were still selling diesel at the old rate of 29.99 baht per litre as of press time.