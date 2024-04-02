Cabinet endorses wage panel’s decision to give 400-baht daily wage to hotel workers in 10 provinces
The Cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the tripartite Wage Committee’s decision to set a daily minimum wage of 400 baht for hotel workers in 10 tourist-destination provinces, the labour minister said.
Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Cabinet endorsed the wage panel’s decision, and the new rate would take effect in time for Songkran Day on April 13.
It was the first time this year that the wage panel, which comprises representatives from the government, employers and employees, used a wage calculation method based on types of businesses and areas where businesses are located, instead of setting universal daily wages based on provinces.
The new method will be used in a pilot project for 10 tourist-destination provinces, and the new rate will be also given to certain tourist-destination areas of the provinces. Those areas are:
- Bangkok’s Pathumwan and Watana districts
- Krabi’s Tambon Ao Nang
- Chonburi’s Pattaya City
- Chiang Mai’s Muang Chiang Mai municipality area
- Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Tambon Hua Hin municipality area
- Phang Nga’s Tambon Kuek Kak municipality area
- Phuket
- Rayong’s Tambon Ban Phe municipality area
- Songkhla’s Hat Yai district municipality area
- Surat Thani’s Koh Samui.
The wage committee resolved on March 26 to set a new daily wage of 400 baht for workers of 4-star and higher hotels that employ at least 50 workers in the designated tourist-destination areas.
Phiphat said the Labour Ministry would issue an announcement as soon as possible for the new rate to take effect from April 13.