Thailand battles rising scam epidemic, 79 million fraud calls logged in 2023

Citing information for call identification service provider Whoscall, Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) said 2023 recorded the highest number of scam calls.

“On average, 20.3 fraud messages were received by nearly every Thai person last year, marking an 18% increase compared to 2022,” he said. After Thailand, fraudulent calls are high in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The doctor was speaking at the “Cheapfakes to Deepfakes” event on Tuesday, hosted by ThaiHealth, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and Cofact, a fact-checking advocacy organisation.

Pongthep said the event, held on Tuesday at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, aimed to raise awareness about misinformation and fraud and give people the ability to identify fake information or internet fraud on their own.