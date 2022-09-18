Smoking ganja in public ‘still banned’ despite withdrawal of cannabis bill

However, Public Health Ministry announcements after cannabis was legalised on June 9 dictate that the herb should be used for medical purposes, government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Sunday. She gave the example of a June 15 announcement banning public smoking of cannabis, which carries punishment of up to one year in jail, a 2,000 baht fine or both.

She added that a June 17 announcement limits the amount of cannabis individuals can possess and bans sale of the herb to children and pregnant women. Meanwhile, entrepreneurs must get permission before using cannabis or hemp in foods, medicine or cosmetics.