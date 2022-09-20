Thailand sets 6-point strategy to achieve its zero emissions goal

4. Developing a mechanism for carbon credits to be used locally and overseas with the Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning Office acting as a central agency. The office will also work with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to promote carbon-credit trading in the private sector and to connect clean energy trading platforms with the carbon-credit market.

5. Expanding forested areas to maximise the absorption of greenhouse gases. Varawut said 323 million rai or 31.8 per cent of Thailand’s area is forested, but the ministry plans to increase this to at least 35 per cent by encouraging the private sector to plant trees in exchange for carbon credit. This year’s target has been set at 600,000 rai of new forest area, especially mangrove forests in coastal provinces as they have up to 10 per cent more carbon absorption power than terrestrial forests.

6. Enforcing the Climate Change Act that the ministry is drafting. Varawut said he believes Thailand can reach the net-zero goal faster if efforts to combat climate change are made mandatory by law.

“I have always had faith in Thais, and believe that if we work together, we can achieve goals and overcome any crisis,” Varawut said. “Most importantly, I believe that achieving carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions is the most sustainable way of preserving this planet for the next generation.”