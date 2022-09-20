US offers digital tech assistance for Phuket smart city projects
A US agency has offered technical assistance for development of smart city projects in Phuket.
The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on Monday made the offer to Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA).
“Thailand has an ambitious smart cities agenda, and USTDA is proud to partner with DEPA and the Phuket provincial government to achieve their goals,” USTDA director Enoh T Ebong said.
She said these innovative and cutting-edge solutions would have a positive impact on the lives of the Thai people and millions of international tourists who visit the province each year.
"Our work will also help create opportunities for US companies to supply the kinds of technologies and services that meet Phuket’s specific needs,” she added.
The USTDA’s assistance features Phuket Smart City Data Platform, a tool that leverages data and technology innovations to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of city management and citizen services.
The assistance will facilitate the upgrade of Phuket’s integrated operations centre capabilities and core ICT infrastructure, including traffic control and emergency communications systems, fiberoptic networks, data servers, cloud migration, cybersecurity, and 5G.
“This project is a great example of how the US-Thai partnership can stimulate a vibrant digital economy and provide direct benefits for Thais, while contributing to Thailand’s efforts to build a greener, smarter, and higher-value tourism sector,” said Gwendolyn J Cardno, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Bangkok.
“With the United States as a partner, Thailand can benefit from decades of American innovation and thrive in this era of digital transformation,” she added.
DEPA president and chief executive officer Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin added that Phuket has been proactive in adopting purposeful technological solutions to improve the well-being and economic viability of its citizens and visitors.
"Thanks to the strong support of both the USTDA and the Phuket provincial government, we are confident that this technical assistance will lead to a long-term citizen-centric digital transformation and strengthen ties among all parties involved,” he said.
Phuket, an island province located in southern Thailand on the Andaman Sea, is one of the top tourist destinations in Southeast Asia, welcoming more than 10 million visitors per year.
Phuket is one of the 26 official members of the Asean Smart Cities Network, a collaborative platform where cities from the 10 Asean member states work towards the common goal of smart and sustainable urban development.