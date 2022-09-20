US offers digital tech assistance for Phuket smart city projects

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on Monday made the offer to Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA).

“Thailand has an ambitious smart cities agenda, and USTDA is proud to partner with DEPA and the Phuket provincial government to achieve their goals,” USTDA director Enoh T Ebong said.

She said these innovative and cutting-edge solutions would have a positive impact on the lives of the Thai people and millions of international tourists who visit the province each year.

"Our work will also help create opportunities for US companies to supply the kinds of technologies and services that meet Phuket’s specific needs,” she added.