DES minister criticises SEC's stance on forex scams

The SEC on Monday issued a statement that it has no direct authority to take action against Forex-3D, the firm which has allegedly defrauded 9,824 people since 2019 and been responsible for their losses in excess of 2.48 billion baht.

The SEC explained that its oversight was confined to securities trading, forward stock trading and trading of digital assets, and did not include forex trading.

“I felt sorry after I heard this explanation,” Chaiwut said.

“There must be an agency in charge if someone sets up a company to pool funds worth billions or tens of billions of baht in pyramid fund style and causes damage.”