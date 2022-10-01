Bangkok scraps all remaining Covid-19 controls as virus downgraded
Bangkok scrapped all Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday after the virus was downgraded to a “communicable disease under surveillance” from October 1.
City Governor Chadchart Sittipunt issued a letter cancelling all Covid control measures previously imposed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Previous controls included the requirements to produce a negative test result to enter some venues and to self-isolate after testing positive.
Chadchart’s letter cited an announcement revoking the disease-related emergency decree on Thursday. The Public Health Ministry declared on September 19 that Covid-19 would be removed from the list of “dangerous communicable diseases” from October 1.
Chadchart gained approval from the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee on Thursday to cancel all existing Covid-19 prevention measures.
