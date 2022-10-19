Ayutthaya agencies ordered to take steps to save industrial estates from flooding
Related agencies in Ayutthaya have been instructed to evaluate and tackle the flood situation in the province, where three industrial estates remain at risk of flooding.
The three estates – Nakhon Luang, Bang Pa-in and Ban Wa – are under the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) supervision.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said each industrial estate has prepared a flood prevention system, such as levees and water pumps, to deal with the situation.
“The IEAT confirmed the three industrial estates are still able to handle the flood situation while hoping it will improve gradually,” she said.
The three are still safe, she noted, adding that the water mass is still outside outer barriers.
As for worries about floods having an impact on workers’ commute to and from work, she said related agencies have been instructed to ensure roads leading to the estates are not blocked by flooding.
“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered related agencies to evaluate and tackle the flood situation periodically to mitigate the impact on locals and businesses,” she added.