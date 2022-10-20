Thai Foreign Ministry sets up 'war room' for smooth, successful Apec Summit

Don and the ministry’s high-level officials discussed a number of issues, such as preparation for ceremonies, facilities, security, public health measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, and public relations, Tanee explained.

“Don stressed the importance of cooperation between related agencies at all levels,” the spokesman said.

He confirmed all Apec nations would attend the summit.

Thailand has already received written responses from six economies.

“Three countries have said their leaders would attend the summit, while two will send representatives to attend the meeting,” Tanee said, adding that Thailand is currently waiting for a response from four nations.

He said the complete list of Apec economies attending the summit will be announced during a meeting of the national committee for preparation of the summit on October 31, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Tanee said the ministry has already prepared measures to provide security to Apec delegates during the summit.