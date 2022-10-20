Thai Foreign Ministry sets up 'war room' for smooth, successful Apec Summit
The Foreign Ministry has established a "war room" to ensure the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit goes smoothly, ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Wednesday.
His statement came after Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai presided over a meeting on Tuesday to follow up on preparations for the summit, which is scheduled to be held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on November 18 and 19.
Don and the ministry’s high-level officials discussed a number of issues, such as preparation for ceremonies, facilities, security, public health measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, and public relations, Tanee explained.
“Don stressed the importance of cooperation between related agencies at all levels,” the spokesman said.
He confirmed all Apec nations would attend the summit.
Thailand has already received written responses from six economies.
“Three countries have said their leaders would attend the summit, while two will send representatives to attend the meeting,” Tanee said, adding that Thailand is currently waiting for a response from four nations.
He said the complete list of Apec economies attending the summit will be announced during a meeting of the national committee for preparation of the summit on October 31, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Tanee said the ministry has already prepared measures to provide security to Apec delegates during the summit.
Apart from Prayut, the following is a tentative list of Apec leaders or their representatives who are scheduled to attend the summit:
1. Russia – President Vladimir Putin
2. China – President Xi Jinping
3. Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
4. Indonesia – President Joko Widodo
5. South Korea – President Yoon Suk-yeol
6. Hong Kong – Chief Executive John Lee
7. Australia – Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
8. Chile – President Gabriel Boric
9. Brunei – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah
10. Malaysia – Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob
11. Mexico – Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier
12. New Zealand – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
13. Papua New Guinea – Prime Minister James Marape
14. Peru – President Pedro Castillo
15. Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
16. US – Vice President Kamala Harris
17. Saudi Arabia – Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (guest of the Thai government)
18. Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
19. Taiwan – presidential representative Morris Chang
20. Vietnam – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc
21. France – President Emmanuel Macron (guest of the Thai government)
22. Cambodia – Prime Minister Hun Sen (guest of the Thai government).