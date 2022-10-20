Global recession inevitable next year, Apec finance ministers say, express concern about inflation

They reached the consensus at the 29th Apec Finance Ministers’ Meeting on October 20 in Bangkok.

Thailand’s Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a press conference that Apec members and delegates, and representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Apec Policy Support Unit were well represented and eager to share their perspectives in order to find the best economic solution together.

He said that in addition to being concerned about the global recession, they were concerned about the high inflation caused by rising energy and food prices, as well as the public debt of each government, which is increasing exponentially due to the need to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, each country will be affected differently, and Thailand's economy is expected to grow by 3.7 per cent next year, up from 3.5 per cent this year, he said.