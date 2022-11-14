Rice price subsidy slashed by THB80bn as market price rises

The source said the Finance and Commerce ministries have agreed to reduce the budget by around 80 billion baht.

The source said the budget cut would not affect the amount of money received by farmers as the market price of rice has risen.

The budget will be adjusted if the rice price rises significantly and even less subsidy is needed.

The source said the rice price guarantee budget will be reduced from 86.740 billion baht to 18 billion baht in line with the current price of rice.