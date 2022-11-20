US VP Harris promises $20m for Mekong clean energy partnership

She also announced that the US will provide $20 million (717.66 million baht) to clean energy projects in the Mekong region as part of the Japan-US-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP).

The vice president noted that Thailand suffers from severe drought, floods, and extreme heat due to uncontrolled development upstream of the river. She said bold action is not only necessary to protect the people on this planet and its natural resources, it is also a powerful driver of economic growth.

“In addition to the $20 million investment the US is making for clean energy in the Mekong region, we anticipate to also discuss the importance of environmental protection, natural resource governance, youth empowerment, and civic engagement,” she said.

“We will also discuss opportunities for economic development, entrepreneurship and innovation in the clean energy future.”