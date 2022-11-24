140 foreign e-service providers pay up to THB600 million VAT per month

The VAT for Electronic Service has been enforced on foreign platforms and service providers from September 1, 2021.

These operators include foreign online advertising, e-commerce, subscription, peer-to-peer platforms, and online travel agency operators.

Vinit explained that e-service tax is not new but it is actually VAT collected from foreign platforms and operators with services in the country because digital technology allows users to use the services easily and quickly without borders.

In the past, the law required users to pay tax when using services by foreign service providers, but the general public, who were not considered operators, usually did not pay.