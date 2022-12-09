New Saudi investment will raise incomes in Thailand, PM says

Thailand reengaged with Saudi Arabia at the beginning of this year after three decades of frostiness, resulting in pledges to increase cooperation, trade, investment and employment.

Saudi Arabia now allows 11 Thai factories to export chicken to the country, while Saudi Arabian Airlines operates three flights per week from Saudi Arabia to Thailand, Anucha said.

"Visa exemption is being granted for Saudi Arabian travellers who visit Thailand for no more than 30 days," he said. "The premier believes that this economic development will help boost incomes and quality of life for Thais in a sustainable way.”