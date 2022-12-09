New Saudi investment will raise incomes in Thailand, PM says
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expects this year’s diplomatic breakthrough with Saudi Arabia will increase incomes and the quality of life in Thailand, government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Friday.
Prayut was pleased to hear that Saudi Arabia plans to invest in Thailand's food, tourism and healthcare industries, as well as the Eastern Economic Corridor, Anucha said, adding that the investment will create more business opportunities and ensure more funds are circulating in the economy.
Thailand reengaged with Saudi Arabia at the beginning of this year after three decades of frostiness, resulting in pledges to increase cooperation, trade, investment and employment.
Saudi Arabia now allows 11 Thai factories to export chicken to the country, while Saudi Arabian Airlines operates three flights per week from Saudi Arabia to Thailand, Anucha said.
"Visa exemption is being granted for Saudi Arabian travellers who visit Thailand for no more than 30 days," he said. "The premier believes that this economic development will help boost incomes and quality of life for Thais in a sustainable way.”
Saudi Arabia restored its relationship with Thailand this year after 32 years of coldness due to the Blue Diamond Affair in 1989, which was sparked by the theft of jewels from a Saudi prince by a Thai worker.
