Retail price of NGV to go up by THB1 per kg from Friday

Taxi drivers who have registered under PTT’s NGV subsidy campaign will still be able to buy the gas at the subsidised price of 13.62 baht per kg until March 15, 2023, he added.

PTT Plc is expected to use 2.68 billion baht to subsidise the campaign until it ends on March 15 next year, in a bid to help alleviate the financial burden of taxi drivers.

Supattanapong added that the committee also approved to maintain the wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from refinery at 19.9833 baht per kilogram (VAT excluded). The move aims to limit the retail price of LPG for cooking at not over 408 baht per 15kg canister until January 31 next year.

Supattanapong said maintaining the LPG price amid the fluctuating global price will add more burden to the Oil Fuel Fund, but it is necessary to help reduce people’s cost of living.

The price of global LPG as of November 29 was US$633.6 per tonne, which should translate into retail LPG price of 480 baht per 15kg canister, 72 baht higher than the current domestic retail price.

“This has resulted in the LPG account of the Oil Fuel Fund running a 1.35-billion baht deficit each month, with accumulated deficit so far at 43.88 billion baht, approaching the deficit limit of not over 45 billion baht,” he said.

The committee also asked oil sellers to maintain the marketing cost of diesel at not over 1.4 baht per litre until March 31, 2023 to help reduce people’s cost of living and lessen the burden on the Oil Fuel Fund. This will apply to B7 and B20 biodiesel and regular diesel.