Govt launches cashback scheme as New Year's gift for Thai taxpayers
The Cabinet approved a new phase of the “Shop Dee Mee Kuen" (Shop and Payback) scheme as a New Year’s gift to the public and an economic stimulus.
The new phase, given the go-ahead on Tuesday, will give individuals tax deductions of up to 40,000 baht per person.
The scheme will run from January 1 to February 15.
Of the total deductions, 30,000 baht can be taken from products and services bought from normal stores, and 10,000 baht from products and services purchased online via platforms that provide electronic tax invoices.
Products and services not included are spirits, beer, wine, tobacco, cars, motorcycles, boats, hotel costs, tour guide fees, utility bills including telephone and internet as well as insurance premiums.
The Cabinet expects this scheme to circulate 56 billion baht in the Thai economy.
Related stories: