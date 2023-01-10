Long weekend in May as extra day tagged to Coronation Day
The Cabinet has approved a special long weekend in May this year in a bid to stimulate tourism.
“Adding Friday to Coronation Day on Thursday, May 4, will make it a long weekend,” Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Tuesday.
He added that this special break was proposed by the Prime Minister’s Office.
The Bank of Thailand has announced 15 bank holidays in 2023.
Also on the agenda for the Tuesday Cabinet meeting was a proposal from the Finance Ministry on properties exempt from land and building tax, a draft public-private partnership on improvement of the Songkhla deep-sea port and financial support for the Marine Department in dredging Songkhla waterways.
The National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council is also scheduled to propose its budget for fiscal 2024, while Justice Ministry will propose draft ministerial regulations on measures to monitor convicts upon their release.
Related stories: