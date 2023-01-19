Thailand’s deposit protection system will apply to virtual banks, agency says

The commitment is part of the agency’s five-year plan to improve deposit protection unveiled on Thursday.

DPA president Songpol Chevapanyaroj said the plan was the fourth phase of the agency’s 2023 to 2027 roadmap, which focuses on improving the efficiency of its deposit protection system.

In particular, enhancements are being made to deposit reimbursement and liquidation. The reimbursement process currently takes about 30 days, but the agency's goal is to complete the process in seven days, Songpol said.

The DPA will prepare tools and regulations to work with licensed virtual banking providers once the Bank of Thailand gives them the green light later this year, Songpol said.

"Our deposit protection regulations will apply to virtual banks," he said.

Depositors will now be protected up to the legal maximum of 1 million baht per depositor per bank, according to the DPA.

If a financial institution's license is revoked due to a financial crisis, the depositor reimbursement process must be quick and simple, use modern channels, and comply with all applicable laws and regulations, the agency said.