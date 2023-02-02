Minister pushing for legalisation of vaping devices

Former politician and massage parlour tycoon turned whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit asked on his Facebook page on Wednesday why vaping devices are still illegal in Thailand even though cannabis was legalised in June of last year.

Chaiwut said vaping devices are used daily by some Thais and are legal in many countries, including the US, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Making vaping devices illegal in Thailand resulted in smuggling for sales both offline and online, as well as extortion, he said.

"We should legalise vaping devices," he said, adding that the government can generate revenue from taxing them.