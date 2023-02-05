Bleak Expectations: Govt urged to open doors for 1.3 million at-risk youths

Fund director Kraiyos Patrawart took the figure from a recent study by the Thailand Development Research Institute. The study refers to young people between 15 and 24 who are not enrolled in any educational, employment, or training system.

These youths are an underutilised human resource, the EEF said.

"We must find and bring these young people back into the system for development, whether studying in or outside the work system or self-improvement according to the appropriate approach," Kraiyos said.

According to the study, the 1.3 million young people comprise 10% of the taxable population and 14% of total Thai youth.

Furthermore, their number is expanding at a 1% annual growth rate, despite the fact that the number of people in this age bracket has declined by 1.2% over the last decade.

Young women comprise 65% of the 1.3 million figure and the main reason they are in the group is that many dropped out of school due to pregnancy.

About 8% of 1.3 million youths comprise housewives who have only completed high school.

According to Unesco, if these out-of-school youths are not brought back into the educational system, the economy will lose 330 billion baht per year, or 3% of total gross domestic product.

Kraiyos noted that Thailand’s education system deteriorated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, because the population is aging, Thailand cannot afford to allow a single young person to fall behind in development.