Phuket gets $1bn electric-transit jolt for expo bid

The first phase of the electric train system will have 21 stations: 19 at ground level, one elevated and one underground.

The trains will be equipped with backup batteries. They will pass through Thao Thep Krasattri, Thao Si Sunthon Monument and Phuket Municipality.

The maintenance centre will cover 38 rai of land near Lotus shopping centre in Thalang district, between Muang Thalang school and Thalang station.

A parking zone for 200 to 300 cars and motorcycles will be opened at Chalong station.