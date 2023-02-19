Phuket gets $1bn electric-transit jolt for expo bid
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority is ready to start building the first phase of its planned mass transit system in Phuket to support the island province’s bid for the 2028 Specialised Expo, it said on Sunday, adding that it expects to spend 35 billion baht on the first phase of the system.
The agency will hold a meeting in Phuket on Monday and Tuesday to publicise details of the 42-kilometre first phase – from Phuket International Airport to Chalong Intersection – and its extension to Tha Chatchai community.
The two-day meeting will allow members of the public and other stakeholders to express their views and ask questions, the agency added.
The first phase of the electric train system will have 21 stations: 19 at ground level, one elevated and one underground.
The trains will be equipped with backup batteries. They will pass through Thao Thep Krasattri, Thao Si Sunthon Monument and Phuket Municipality.
The maintenance centre will cover 38 rai of land near Lotus shopping centre in Thalang district, between Muang Thalang school and Thalang station.
A parking zone for 200 to 300 cars and motorcycles will be opened at Chalong station.
The agency broke down the 35 billion price tag for the first phase of construction as follows:
1. Land purchases: 1.49 billion baht
2. Civil works: 24.77 billion baht
3. Electric train system: 3.51 billion baht
4. Electric trains: 2.92 billion baht
5. Construction supervision consultant: 1.06 billion baht
6. Provisional expenses: 1.42 billion baht
Thailand launched its bid for Phuket to host the 2028 Specialised Expo in Paris in June last year, highlighting the island’s suitability to host the event under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”.
The Bureau of International Exposition will announce the country that will host the event in June. There are five candidates: the US, Argentina, Serbia, Spain, and Thailand.
