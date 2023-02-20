Yahoo! Finance names Thailand 10th most advanced country in Asia

The country earned a score of 0.80 on the Human Development Index Score, which considered per capita GDP, research and development (R&D) and the presence of large multinationals.

“Thailand has an outstanding service sector accounting for 58.3% of Thailand’s GDP in 2020,” government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday citing the report.

“Thailand’s industrial manufacturing output in 2021 rose by 7.31% from the previous year, generating a total revenue of US$137 billion [4.7 trillion baht]."