Thailand plans massive Songkran celebrations as tourism continues to surge
Massive Songkran festivals will be held across Thailand in April to further stimulate the resurgent tourism industry, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand already expects a big bounce from this year’s Songkran festival due to the faster-than-expected recovery in the tourism market and will organise major festivals in five regions of the country, Anucha said.
The tourism agency has also launched the fifth phase of its “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (“We Travel Together”) scheme to stimulate domestic tourism.
"Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has set up guidelines to promote tourism. We are confident that the government's tourism stimulus measures will help boost Thailand's tourism," Anucha said.
Songkran is the Thai New Year holiday. It is celebrated on April 13 every year, but the holiday extends to April 15.
Thailand’s official New Year was on April 13 until 1888, when it was switched April 1. This date was changed to January 1 in 1940.
The festival is famous for public water fights as well as its cleansing rituals that mark the end of one year and the fresh beginning of another.