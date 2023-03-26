Thailand plans massive Songkran celebrations as tourism continues to surge

Songkran is the Thai New Year holiday. It is celebrated on April 13 every year, but the holiday extends to April 15.

Thailand’s official New Year was on April 13 until 1888, when it was switched April 1. This date was changed to January 1 in 1940.

The festival is famous for public water fights as well as its cleansing rituals that mark the end of one year and the fresh beginning of another.