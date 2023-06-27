Cabinet extends control on price of 51 goods and services by another year
The Cabinet has decided to continue controlling the price of 46 food and consumer products and five services until June next year, deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Tuesday.
She said the Central Committee on the Prices of Goods and Services’ announcement on price controls is set to expire on Friday, and the Cabinet decided to continue controlling the prices to ease the burden on the public.
The list covers essential items for daily use such as food; consumer products; farm products like fertilisers, pesticides, animal feed, tractors and rice harvesters; construction materials; paper; petroleum; and medicines.
Food products on the list include garlic, rice paddy, milled rice, corn, eggs, cassava, wheat flour, powdered/fresh milk, sugar, vegetable/animal oil and pork.
The five services listed are the distribution of copyrighted music for commercial purposes; trading services and/or shipping services for online businesses; agricultural services; medical services and other services of a healthcare facility; and services at payment points.