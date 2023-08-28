Thailand’s exhibition industry poised for strong recovery

In the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year (October 2022-June 2023), Thailand welcomed 77 international trade shows with 450,000 international MICE travellers, of which more than 200,000 international exhibition visitors represented 46%, and generated Bt13 billion in revenue, according to TCEB’s president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya.

Thanks to a strong comeback of business activities, almost all operations in the industry returned to normal activity as face-to-face events bounced back. According to its five-year strategic plan, the bureau predicts that the exhibition industry will reach pre-pandemic levels in terms of number of events and value by 2025 and rise to the next level in 2026-2027.

In addition to being a thought leader offering industry operators insights to approach new trade shows, TCEB has joined forces with the Thai Exhibition Association (TEA) to develop a big data platform for Thailand's exhibition industry, which will be available on its website. The bureau will provide comprehensive information useful to those interested in choosing Thailand as a destination for their trade shows.

Chiruit said that the return of the UFI Asia Pacific Conference to Bangkok in 2026 will reaffirm the readiness of Thailand to host global events and offer opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs to showcase their potential and expand networks on the global market. The event will bring together about 400 participants from leading organisers and venues all over the world, making it a good opportunity for Thai exhibition industry players to explore new business and study global exhibition trends.