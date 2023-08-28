Thailand’s exhibition industry poised for strong recovery
With signs of a continuing recovery clear, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is expecting the exhibition industry to reach pre-pandemic levels by 2025.
In the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year (October 2022-June 2023), Thailand welcomed 77 international trade shows with 450,000 international MICE travellers, of which more than 200,000 international exhibition visitors represented 46%, and generated Bt13 billion in revenue, according to TCEB’s president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya.
Thanks to a strong comeback of business activities, almost all operations in the industry returned to normal activity as face-to-face events bounced back. According to its five-year strategic plan, the bureau predicts that the exhibition industry will reach pre-pandemic levels in terms of number of events and value by 2025 and rise to the next level in 2026-2027.
In addition to being a thought leader offering industry operators insights to approach new trade shows, TCEB has joined forces with the Thai Exhibition Association (TEA) to develop a big data platform for Thailand's exhibition industry, which will be available on its website. The bureau will provide comprehensive information useful to those interested in choosing Thailand as a destination for their trade shows.
Chiruit said that the return of the UFI Asia Pacific Conference to Bangkok in 2026 will reaffirm the readiness of Thailand to host global events and offer opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs to showcase their potential and expand networks on the global market. The event will bring together about 400 participants from leading organisers and venues all over the world, making it a good opportunity for Thai exhibition industry players to explore new business and study global exhibition trends.
UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, signed a MOU with TCEB on August 24, appointing Thailand as the host country for the UFI Asia Pacific Conference 2026, which will take place in Bangkok. The UFI Asia Pacific Conference was held for the first time in Chiang Mai in 2016.
UFI's managing director and CEO Kai Hattendorf expects the Asia-Pacific region to lead industry growth, saying that the pandemic is now completely in the industry’s rear-view mirror but pointing out that the industry is also changing.
"I think what will drive the revolution of the industry are developments around the customer expectations. The industry has to evolve with their needs focusing on digitalisation, destination experience, and also climate change," said Kai.
The UFI Global Barometer 2023 indicated that globally, changing customer expectations are expected to have the highest impact in the next five years, with 68% of respondents considering it significant.
Hattendorf also raised concerns about staffing, noting that this will have a notable impact on business development as new technologies like generative AI applications are explored. He views this as a significant challenge for the future of the exhibition industry.
For its observation of face-to-face events, TCEB has listed some of the trends that will have the greatest impact on exhibitions. The first is an increase in smaller and targeted shows that not only come with more cost-effective booths, but also provide improved and focused networking opportunities.
Secondly, exhibition organisers are expected to develop innovative approaches to event organisation, Exhibitors will be required to adopt a more imaginative and unique approach to their exhibition strategies in order to differentiate themselves.
Thirdly, networking takes priority as stakeholders want to engage and make the most out of business opportunities. Finally, exhibition organisers are seeking ways to personalise the participant experience.