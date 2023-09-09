Sutin listens to doctoral theses on geopolitical shifts at academic forum

The forum, held at 9am on Saturday, was organised by doctoral students specialising in social, business, and political leadership at the university’s College of Social Innovation.

Welcoming Sutin to the event were the university’s president Asst Prof Attawit Ourairat and head of the College of Social Innovation, Assoc Prof Suriya Isarakat.

Together, they listened to research presentations delivered by doctoral students, which focused on the intersection of global geopolitics and Thailand’s interests in three key provinces, namely Mukdahan, Phuket and Chiang Rai.