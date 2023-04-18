Thai Navy in talks with China to resolve submarine engine dispute: PM

He made the remarks after the Royal Thai Navy (RTN)’s latest ship – a frigate that will serve as a submarine-support vessel – was delivered at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in Shanghai on Monday.

The new frigate is the latest model type-071 landing platform dock built by China Shipbuilding Trading at a cost of 6.1 billion baht.

It will be used to support a Chinese S26T Yuan class submarine, the delivery of which has been delayed by a dispute over its engine.

The RTN reportedly began a new round of talks last week on switching from the originally specified German-made sub engines for the Chinese-built CHD620 engines.