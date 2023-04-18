Thai Navy in talks with China to resolve submarine engine dispute: PM
Thailand is currently in talks with China to end the impasse over a submarine engine, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday.
He made the remarks after the Royal Thai Navy (RTN)’s latest ship – a frigate that will serve as a submarine-support vessel – was delivered at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in Shanghai on Monday.
The new frigate is the latest model type-071 landing platform dock built by China Shipbuilding Trading at a cost of 6.1 billion baht.
It will be used to support a Chinese S26T Yuan class submarine, the delivery of which has been delayed by a dispute over its engine.
The RTN reportedly began a new round of talks last week on switching from the originally specified German-made sub engines for the Chinese-built CHD620 engines.
“The RTN has been inssued guidelines to deal with this issue," Prayut told the press at Government House in Bangkok.
The submarine, manufactured by the state-owned China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC), was originally expected to be delivered in 2023.
Construction of the submarine got stuck when the German company that was to supply the MTU396 diesel engines to CSOC for installation in the Thai submarine, pulled out, saying a EU embargo barred it from selling military items to China.
Following the development, the CSOS offered to install a Chinese-made engine in the submarine. The Thai government has resisted the engine swap, insisting on the use of German engines as specified in the contract.
Prayut said modern supplies, equipment, and weapons are necessary for ensuring safety in Thailand, covering land and sea.
He added that Thailand has to listen to China's recommendations on the submarine engine first.
"This issue is about the contract between Thailand and China," he said, confirming that China was ready to talk to Thailand on this issue.
Prayut said he had talked with Chinese President Xi Jinping on this issue during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November last year.
"Everyone must understand that Thailand does not have great military strength," he said. "We have to take care of ourselves, especially in border areas.”