Parnpree visits Sa Kaeo to promote development of Thailand – Cambodia border areas
Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province on Monday to gain more insights on cross-border trade, investment and tourism, as well as infrastructures linking Thailand and Cambodia.
He discussed with local government agencies and representatives of the private sector in Sa Kaeo Province the ways to further promote economic growth and development along the Thailand – Cambodia border.
He met with the Sa Kaeo Governor, the President of the Sa Kaeo Chamber of Commerce, and representatives of local government agencies at the Aranyaprathet Customs House. They exchanged views on matters related to the promotion of cross-border trade and tourism, the preparation for the official opening of the Thailand – Cambodia Friendship Bridge (Ban Non Ian – Stung Bot), the development of cross-border freight rail link, and ways to stimulate the growth of the local economy.
Following the discussion, Parnpree inspected facilities at the Ban Klong Leuk – Poi Pet International Point of Entry, where the Poipet City Deputy Governor greeted to welcome the delegation, and the Ban Klong Leuk Border Railway Station. He met with small business owners in Rong Kluea Market to listen to their suggestions on ways to promote cross-border trade and tourism between Thailand and Cambodia.
Afterwards, he had a site visit to follow up on the progress of the construction of the CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) facilities and ongoing works towards the full opening of the Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Bridge (Ban Non Ian- Stung Bot), where the Banteay Meanchey Governor greeted to welcome the delegation, which will help ease congestion at the Ban Klong Leuk – Poi Pet International Point of Entry. It is currently the largest channel for cross-border trade between Thailand and Cambodia.
In addition, Parnpree also visited a humanitarian demining site operated by the Royal Thai Armed Forces, along the Thailand – Cambodia border, in the Aranyaprathet District, which is crucial for the safety of people, the development of the area, and the fulfilment of Thailand’s international obligation.
Thailand and Cambodia are close neighbours with strong economic linkages. The value of bilateral trade in 2022 was approximately US$9.8 billion, with border trade accounting for about 60 per cent and Sa Kaeo Province as the biggest gateway.