Parnpree visits Sa Kaeo to promote development of Thailand – Cambodia border areas

He discussed with local government agencies and representatives of the private sector in Sa Kaeo Province the ways to further promote economic growth and development along the Thailand – Cambodia border.

He met with the Sa Kaeo Governor, the President of the Sa Kaeo Chamber of Commerce, and representatives of local government agencies at the Aranyaprathet Customs House. They exchanged views on matters related to the promotion of cross-border trade and tourism, the preparation for the official opening of the Thailand – Cambodia Friendship Bridge (Ban Non Ian – Stung Bot), the development of cross-border freight rail link, and ways to stimulate the growth of the local economy.





Following the discussion, Parnpree inspected facilities at the Ban Klong Leuk – Poi Pet International Point of Entry, where the Poipet City Deputy Governor greeted to welcome the delegation, and the Ban Klong Leuk Border Railway Station. He met with small business owners in Rong Kluea Market to listen to their suggestions on ways to promote cross-border trade and tourism between Thailand and Cambodia.

